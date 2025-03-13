Mostert is signing a one-year contract with the Raiders, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

The soon-to-be 33-year-old will join a new-look Vegas offense with Geno Smith at quarterback and Chip Kelly calling plays. It's about the best landing spot possible in terms of opportunity to earn snaps and touches, as the Raiders had arguably the worst backfield in the league last year and haven't signed any other free agents so far this offseason. Of course, more help likely is on the way, be it in the coming weeks via free agency or at the end of April during the NFL Draft. Mostert and Kelly briefly worked together in Philadelphia (2015) and San Francisco (2016), but at a point in Mostert's career when he was struggling to stick around the league and mostly playing special teams.