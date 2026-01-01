Mostert (ankle/knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of the Raiders' official site reports.

Ankle and knee injuries prevented Mostert from suiting up for the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Giants. However, his ability to practice in full Wednesday puts the veteran running back on track to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chiefs. Mostert has seen limited touches on offense while operating as Ashton Jeanty's backup, with the former logging 22 carries for 104 yards and 12 catches (on as many targets) for 70 yards across 12 regular-season games.