Mostert rushed once for four yards and caught his lone target for 11 yards in Thursday's 10-7 loss to the Broncos.

Mostert has been the target of two or less offensive touches in three consecutive games, while rookie Ashton Jeanty took 19 carries for 60 yards and a score to go along with three receptions Thursday. Jeanty figures to retain the workhorse role ahead of a Week 11 matchup against the Cowboys, as Mostert remains the distant RB2 in this Raiders offense.