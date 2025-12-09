Mostert caught his lone target for two yards and he returned two kickoffs for 55 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos.

Mostert's only offensive touch of the contest came on the Raiders' final drive with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, catching a short pass from backup quarterback Kenny Pickett before running out of bounds. Mostert hasn't handled more than two carries in a single game since Week 6, but he's up to 10 total receptions on as many targets for 65 yards this season.