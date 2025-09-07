Raiders' Raheem Mostert: Not playing Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mostert (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against New England.
Mostert's inactive status comes as a surprise, as he's not known to be dealing with an injury and was listed as the Raiders' RB2 or RB3 on the team's initial Week 1 depth chart, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. With Mostert out of action, Las Vegas will go with Zamir White and Dylan Laube as the active running backs behind rookie starter Ashton Jeanty.
More News
-
Raiders' Raheem Mostert: Active in passing game Saturday•
-
Raiders' Raheem Mostert: Falls behind Jeanty•
-
Raiders' Raheem Mostert: Links up with Las Vegas•
-
Raheem Mostert: Officially released by Miami•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Expected to be released by Miami•
-
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Plays one offensive snap in finale•