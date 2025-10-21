Raiders' Raheem Mostert: Notches 100 return yards in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mostert caught his lone target for two yards in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Chiefs. He also returned three kickoffs for 100 yards.
Mostert's 100 return yards marked a season high, but he failed to record a single carry after collectively rushing 16 times from Week 4 to Week 6 behind rookie Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders' offense will look to get back on track against the Jaguars in Week 9 following the upcoming bye.
