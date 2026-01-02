Raiders' Raheem Mostert: Officially questionable for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mostert (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Paul Gutierrez of the Raiders' official site reports.
Mostert produced a FP/DNP/LP practice log for Week 18 while managing knee and ankle injuries, and his status for Sunday's game may not be officially known until the Raiders announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Dylan Laube would serve as the Raiders' main returner on kickoffs and join Zamir White as the rotational backfield options behind Ashton Jeanty if Mostert is not cleared to play.
