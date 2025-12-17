Mostert caught his lone target for two yards in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Eagles.

Mostert failed to record a single rushing attempt for the second straight week and the fourth time in 11 appearances. The veteran running back played just 10 of the Raiders' 42 offensive snaps, behind starter Ashton Jeanty (30) and ahead of Dylan Laube (2). As long as Jeanty is healthy, Mostert will retain little to no fantasy value with such limited usage. The Raiders are set to visit the Texans in Week 16.