Raiders' Raheem Mostert: Plays two offensive snaps Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mostert rushed once for six yards and he returned one kickoff for 29 yards in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Chargers.
Mostert's lone carry didn't come until the Raiders' final drive of the contest, and the 33-year-old veteran logged just two offensive snaps while rookie Ashton Jeanty handled 21 total touches out of the backfield. Expect a similarly lopsided split of the workload against the Broncos in Week 14.
