Mostert caught his lone target for 14 yards and returned five kickoffs for 202 yards in Sunday's 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars.

Mostert has racked up 302 total kickoff return yards throughout the Raiders' past two games, but rookie Ashton Jeanty continues to dominate touches out of the backfield, while also proving capable as a pass catcher. Mostert's offensive involvement figures to remain limited in Denver on Thursday.