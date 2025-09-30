Mostert rushed four times for 62 yards and caught his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Bears. He also returned four kickoffs for 96 yards.

Mostert's 2025 debut with the Raiders was highlighted by a 37-yard carry in the fourth quarter, though he ultimately played just eight offensive snaps. Meanwhile, rookie Ashton Jeanty erupted for a 21-138-1 rushing line to go along with a pair of receiving touchdowns on as many targets. Benefiting from fellow running back Zamir White's designation as a healthy scratch, Mostert likely flashed enough productivity to retain the RB2 role ahead of a Week 5 clash against the Colts.