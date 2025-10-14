Raiders' Raheem Mostert: Rushes five times in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mostert lost four yards on five carries in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Titans.
Mostert played 13 offensive snaps behind rookie Ashton Jeanty, who handled a bulk of the workload out of the Raiders' backfield with 25 touches for 86 total yards and a score. Expect a similarly one-sided split during a tough Week 7 matchup in Kansas City.
