Mostert lost four yards on five carries in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Titans.

Mostert played 13 offensive snaps behind rookie Ashton Jeanty, who handled a bulk of the workload out of the Raiders' backfield with 25 touches for 86 total yards and a score. Expect a similarly one-sided split during a tough Week 7 matchup in Kansas City.

