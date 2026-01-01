default-cbs-image
Mostert (knee/ankle) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Mostert's absence from Thursday's practice could be a maintenance day, given that the veteran running back was a full participant in Wednesday's session. His participation in Friday's practice will provide clarity on his status heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chiefs.

