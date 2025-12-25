Mostert (ankle) didn't participate in Las Vegas' practice Wednesday.

Mostert popped up on the injury report Wednesday after carrying the ball once for six yards and catching one pass for three yards during the Week 16 loss to the Texans. The 33-year-old's practice status throughout the rest of the week will provide more clarity toward his availability for Sunday's matchup versus the Giants. Dylan Laube would see increased playing time at both running back and kick returner if Mostert ends up being unable to play.