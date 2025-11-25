Mostert rushed once for two yards and caught all three of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns. He also returned two kickoffs for 55 yards.

Mostert's outing was highlighted by an 18-yard reception on the Raiders' final drive of the contest, handling backfield duties after rookie Ashton Jeanty exited with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Coach Pete Carroll indicated Jeanty's injury isn't believed to be severe, but if it impacts his availability for the team's Week 13 matchup against the Chargers, Mostert could be in line for increased volume.