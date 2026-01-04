Mostert (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Mostert drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game after an FP/DNP/LP practice log during Week 18 prep. However, the veteran running back has not been cleared to play in Sunday's regular-season finale, so Zamir White and Dylan Laube are in line for more backfield snaps behind Ashton Jeanty. Mostert appeared in 12 games for the Raiders this season and will end the 2025 campaign with 22 carries for 104 yards along with 12 catches (on as many targets) for 70 yards.