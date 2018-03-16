The Raiders and Melvin came to agreement on a one-year, $6.5 million contract Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Oft-injured during his five pro seasons, Melvin is coming off the healthiest stretch of his career, playing 25 games the past two years with the Colts after logging time in just 12 prior to that. He produced modest results on the field -- 96 tackles and three interceptions -- and should slot in as a starting cornerback in the Raiders defense. Expect Melvin to line up opposite 2017 first-round pick Gareon Conley.