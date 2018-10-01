Raiders' Rashaan Melvin: Logs season high in tackles
Melvin accounted for nine solo tackles and two passes defensed in Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.
Melvin has totaled seven passes defensed through the first four games of the season, but he also posted a season high in tackles Sunday. He'll face a high-scoring Chargers offense led by quarterback Philip Rivers in Week 5.
