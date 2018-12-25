Melvin registered a team-high 12 tackles (11 solo) Monday in the Raiders' 27-13 win over the Broncos.

It was a rather anomalous tackle output for the cornerback, who had recorded more than four stops on only two other occasions this season. As a result, he's probably not worth considering as an IDP option in Week 17 in Kansas City, with safeties Karl Joseph, Marcus Gilchrist and Erik Harris looking like more appealing options among the Oakland secondary players.

