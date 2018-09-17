Raiders' Rashaan Melvin: Picks off Case Keenum
Melvin recorded three tackles (two solo), three passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Broncos.
Melvin snagged his first interception as a Raider during Sunday's tilt, but Oakland's defense gave up 13 unanswered points in the second half to ultimately lose by one. The 28-year-old will continue to start at cornerback across from Gareon Conley, as the duo played 64 of a possible 66 defensive snaps in Week 2.
