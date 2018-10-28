Melvin (coach's decision) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Colts, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Veteran defensive backs Rashaan Melvin and Reggie Nelson have been benched for Week 8 by coach Jon Gruden. Melvin was on the field for just seven defensive snaps during the Raiders' Week 6 loss to the Seahawks, so Gareon Conley could be in line for additional work behind Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Daryl Worley at cornerback.