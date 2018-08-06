Pringle signed a contract with the Raiders on Monday, the team's official site reports.

Pringle spent parts of his rookie season in 2017 on the Packers and Jaguars practice squads, ultimately switching to the defensive side of the ball after playing running back and wide receiver at Southern Utah. A roster spot in Oakland came available upon the release of fellow defensive back Shaquille Richardson, who was waived with an injury designation. Pringle will provide depth at cornerback for the Raiders throughout training camp with Gareon Conley (hip) and Dexter McDonald (ankle) nursing injuries.

