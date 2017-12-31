Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Added to injury report
Nelson is questionable to play Sunday against the Chargers due to an illness, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Nelson was a late addition to the injury report Saturday. The Raiders co-captain has 82 tackles this season, his most since 2014, but has just one interception after picking off 13 over the past two seasons.
