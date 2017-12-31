Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Cleared for Week 17
Nelson (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
A late addition to the Raiders' injury report Saturday, Nelson apparently made enough progress in his recovery from the ailment overnight to gain clearance for the regular-season finale. With 82 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble across 15 games this season, Nelson has been able to keep himself on the radar in IDP settings.
More News
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Added to injury report•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Notches first interception of season•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Has yet to force turnover this season•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Logs eight tackles in Week 7•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Eight tackles in season opener•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Five tackles Saturday versus Houston•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...