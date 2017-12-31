Nelson (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

A late addition to the Raiders' injury report Saturday, Nelson apparently made enough progress in his recovery from the ailment overnight to gain clearance for the regular-season finale. With 82 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble across 15 games this season, Nelson has been able to keep himself on the radar in IDP settings.

