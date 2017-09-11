Nelson racked up eight tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's win over the Titans.

Nelson was the second-leading tackler for the Raiders on Sunday, while fellow safety Karl Joseph led the way with nine. Oakland's secondary, which disappointed in 2016, played well enough in Week 1 to limit Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota to no completion longer than 24 yards and zero passing touchdowns. Nelson and crew have a much easier matchup in Week 2 against a lousy Jets offense led by QB Josh McCown.