Nelson logged five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Bills.

Nelson has racked up 44 tackles through eight games this season, but the Raiders' starting free safety has yet to force a single turnover. As a result, his IDP value has been somewhat limited while Oakland has unexpectedly struggled to a 3-5 start. Nelson will look to snag the first interception of his 2017 campaign in Week 9 against the Dolphins, who plan to be led by quarterback Jay Cutler (ribs).