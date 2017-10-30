Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Has yet to force turnover this season
Nelson logged five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Bills.
Nelson has racked up 44 tackles through eight games this season, but the Raiders' starting free safety has yet to force a single turnover. As a result, his IDP value has been somewhat limited while Oakland has unexpectedly struggled to a 3-5 start. Nelson will look to snag the first interception of his 2017 campaign in Week 9 against the Dolphins, who plan to be led by quarterback Jay Cutler (ribs).
More News
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Logs eight tackles in Week 7•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Eight tackles in season opener•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Five tackles Saturday versus Houston•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Records two tackles in season finale•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Nabs interception Sunday•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Intercepts Jaguars on Sunday•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...