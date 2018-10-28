Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Inactive as expected
Nelson (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden has elected to list the veteran Nelson as a healthy scratch while Marcus Gilchrist, Erik Harris and Karl Joseph rotate at safety.
