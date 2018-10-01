Nelson logged three tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.

Nelson notched his first interception of the season while the Raiders defense got torched for 42 points, but Oakland held on thanks in part to four forced turnovers. Nelson could see inflated involvement against the Chargers again in Week 5 if fellow safety Karl Joseph (hamstring) remains sidelined.

