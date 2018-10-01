Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Intercepts Baker Mayfield
Nelson logged three tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns.
Nelson notched his first interception of the season while the Raiders defense got torched for 42 points, but Oakland held on thanks in part to four forced turnovers. Nelson could see inflated involvement against the Chargers again in Week 5 if fellow safety Karl Joseph (hamstring) remains sidelined.
More News
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Reggie Nelson: Re-signs with Raiders•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Raiders' tackle leader in 2017•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Cleared for Week 17•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Added to injury report•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Notches first interception of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4