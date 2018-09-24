Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Nelson made a season-high five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Dolphins.
Nelson surprisingly led the Raiders in tackles with only five Sunday, bringing his season total to 11 (nine solo) through Week 3. He may continue to see an increased snap count if fellow safety Karl Joseph remains sidelined by the lower leg injury he suffered during the first half of Sunday's tilt.
