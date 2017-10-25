Nelson racked up eight tackles (six solo) Thursday against the Chiefs.

This was Nelson's third game with eight tackles, but unlike the past two seasons when he accumulated a combined 13 interceptions, he has yet to snag a pick this campaign. He still makes enough tackles to be a mediocre IDP threat, but he'll need to make some interceptions before he can be considered high-caliber.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories