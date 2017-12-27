Nelson logged six tackles (all solo), three passes defensed, one interception and a forced fumble during Monday's loss to the Eagles.

Nelson was finally able to force his first turnover of the season in a pivotal moment during the fourth quarter of Monday's contest, but the Raiders' offense was ultimately unable to capitalize on Nelson's takeaway. Nelson has increased his tackle total from last season, but the 34-year-old safety has regressed in both passes defensed and interceptions.