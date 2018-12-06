Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Placed on IR
Nelson was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a shoulder injury, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Following his placement on IR, Nelson's 2018 campaign will come to an end. The 34-year-old capped off his 11th season with 25 tackles and two interceptions. Nelson will become an unrestricted free agent following this season.
