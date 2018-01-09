Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Raiders' tackle leader in 2017
Nelson racked up 89 tackles (60 solo), five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one interception in 16 games during his 2017 campaign.
Nelson tied starting middle linebacker NaVorro Bowman for the Raiders' team lead in tackles with 89, though the former appeared in six more games with Oakland throughout the 2017 regular season. Nelson, who will turn 35 years old in September of 2018, is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. There's a solid chance the Raiders elect to move on from the aging veteran as his abilities in pass coverage continue to regress.
More News
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Cleared for Week 17•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Added to injury report•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Notches first interception of season•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Has yet to force turnover this season•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Logs eight tackles in Week 7•
-
Raiders' Reggie Nelson: Eight tackles in season opener•
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...