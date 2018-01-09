Nelson racked up 89 tackles (60 solo), five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one interception in 16 games during his 2017 campaign.

Nelson tied starting middle linebacker NaVorro Bowman for the Raiders' team lead in tackles with 89, though the former appeared in six more games with Oakland throughout the 2017 regular season. Nelson, who will turn 35 years old in September of 2018, is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. There's a solid chance the Raiders elect to move on from the aging veteran as his abilities in pass coverage continue to regress.