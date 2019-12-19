Play

Incognito (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Incognito is nursing an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. The starting left guard will have two more chances to upgrade his activity ahead of Week 16's game against the Chargers.

