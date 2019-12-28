Incognito (ankle) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's regular season finale against the Broncos, but could still ultimately give it a go, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

The Raiders still have an outside chance at making the playoffs, so Incognito could still apparently attempt to play through the injury. It is odd that he was given a doubtful designation instead of questionable if there is a chance he could play. Look for Lester Cotton to replace him at left guard if he is unable to suit up.