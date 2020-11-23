Incognito (Achilles) will undergo season-ending foot surgery, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
The 37-year-old has been on injured reserve since suffering the Achilles injury Week 2, and he won't be retaking the field this season due to the foot procedure. Incognito remains under contract for 2021 if he opts to return for a 14th NFL season.
