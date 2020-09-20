site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Richie Incognito: Good to go Monday
Incognito (Achilles) will play in Monday's game versus the Saints, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Incognito was a limited practice participant Friday and Saturday, but he won't carry an injury tag into the prime-time matchup. The veteran lineman will start at left guard.
