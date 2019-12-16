Play

Incognito was injured late in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The nature and severity of Incognito's injury remain unclear, as it occurred just a few plays before the game ended. Expect an update on the guard's status to surface once the Raiders begin practicing ahead of their Week 16 meeting with the Chargers.

More News

