Incognito (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Incognito came into the game drawing a doubtful tag, and with the Raiders having an outside shot to make the playoffs, he couldn't give it a go. It's expected the Lester Cotton will take over as the team's starting left guard with Incognito sidelined.

