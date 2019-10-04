Play

Incognito is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears in London due to a back injury.

Incognito first appeared on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, and he was unable to take part in Friday's practice. Gabe Jackson (knee) and Jordan Devey (pectoral) are both out, leaving the Raiders with minimal depth on the interior of their offensive line.

