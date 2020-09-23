The Raiders placed Incognito on injured reserve Wednesday.
With the new rules going into affect this season, Incognito will now have to miss a minimum of three games on IR. The veteran suffered the injury during Monday night's win, and as long as he's out, John Simpson is expected to take over as the team's starting left guard.
More News
-
Raiders' Richie Incognito: Out for remainder of game•
-
Raiders' Richie Incognito: Good to go Monday•
-
Raiders' Richie Incognito: Locked in as starter•
-
Raiders' Richie Incognito: Signs for two more years•
-
Raiders' Richie Incognito: Inactive as expected•
-
Raiders' Richie Incognito: Deemed doubtful•