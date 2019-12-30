Play

Incognito (ankle) signed a two-year, $14 million contract extension with $6.35 million guaranteed Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Incognito was on a prove-it deal this year, and the 36-year-old did just that. He started at left guard this season and did well enough to earn another two years in the league, and he'll be an integral part of the Raiders' shift to Las Vegas.

More News

