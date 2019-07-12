Raiders' Richie Incognito: Suspended two games
Incognito will be suspended two games for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 36-year-old signed with Oakland in May and should compete for the starting job at left guard. Incognito can participate in training camp and preseason, but his first regular-season appearance won't come until Week 3 against Minnesota -- assuming he's still on the Raiders roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
FSGA Experts League draft walkthrough
Ben Gretch walks you through his strategy and results for a recent experts draft
-
Melvin Gordon holdout a problem
Melvin Gordon threatens to hold out from Chargers training camp, making him a risky first-round...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, best targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Why I was wrong to doubt Damien Williams
Jamey Eisenberg originally had Damien Williams as a bust candidate earlier this offseason....
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...