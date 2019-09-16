Incognito has been reinstated after his two-game suspension, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Incognito may suit up for the Raiders in Week 3 versus the Vikings since Gabe Jackson (knee) has already been ruled out and Trent Brown (knee) is hurting as well. The veteran lineman will likely start in a reserve role.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories