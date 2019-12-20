Play

Incognito (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Incognito was unable to practice in any capacity this week, meaning it was always a long shot that he would suit up for Week 16. Denzelle Good will get the start at left guard with Incognito absent.

