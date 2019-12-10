Raiders' Rico Gafford: Earns start at receiver
Gafford caught his lone target for a 49-yard touchdown in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Titans.
Gafford, who was just promoted to the Raiders' active roster in late November, somewhat surprisingly drew the start at wide receiver across from Tyrell Williams with Hunter Renfrow (ribs) still sidelined. Gafford logged only 12 offensive snaps, but caught the first touchdown of his young career on a 49-yard connection with quarterback Derek Carr. A return for Renfrow is more likely in Week 15 against the Jaguars, but Gafford may have earned himself a handful of snaps.
