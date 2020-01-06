Play

Gafford caught his only target for 17 yards in the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Broncos, finishing his 2019 season with two catches for 66 yards and a score in four games.

Gafford earned a promotion to the Raiders' active roster for the team's final four games of the regular season, while his stint was highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown reception in Week 14 against the Titans. Gafford never logged more than 14 offensive snaps in a single contest, however, and his roster spot won't be promised in 2020 despite relatively weak competition at wide receiver behind Tyrell Williams (foot) and Hunter Renfrow.

