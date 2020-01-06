Raiders' Rico Gafford: Seven offensive snaps in finale
Gafford caught his only target for 17 yards in the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Broncos, finishing his 2019 season with two catches for 66 yards and a score in four games.
Gafford earned a promotion to the Raiders' active roster for the team's final four games of the regular season, while his stint was highlighted by a 49-yard touchdown reception in Week 14 against the Titans. Gafford never logged more than 14 offensive snaps in a single contest, however, and his roster spot won't be promised in 2020 despite relatively weak competition at wide receiver behind Tyrell Williams (foot) and Hunter Renfrow.
