Raiders' Rico Gafford: Sitting as expected
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
Gafford (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
The 24-year-old was considered doubtful due to the hamstring issue, so it's no surprise he won't be available Week 4. Zay Jones and Keelan Doss will be the depth options at wide receiver with Henry Ruggs (hamstring) and Bryan Edwards (ankle) inactive.
