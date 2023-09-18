Spillane recorded 14 tackles and a sack in Sunday's 38-10 loss at Buffalo.

In a game where the Bills ran the ball more often than usual, Spillane was busy, and he racked up the tackle numbers to show it. He's easily on pace for the first 100-tackle season of his career, and he should continue to be a solid IDP option as long as he's healthy, especially if Las Vegas continues to find itself in negative game script situations.