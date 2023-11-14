Spillane recorded seven tackles, one sack and one interception in Sunday's 16-12 win over the Jets.

Spillane continued to lead the defense Sunday, tying for the most tackles and recording a sack late in the second quarter. The linebacker's most notable play was late in the fourth quarter when he intercepted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after the offense marched down to the Raiders' 20-yard-line. The 27-year-old almost doubles the next linebacker Divine Deablo in team snap count and has proven himself as a legitimate IDP asset with 81 tackles and three interceptions this year.